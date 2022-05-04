January 10, 1928 - April 30, 2022

Earl Albert Miller, 94, of Lebanon, Oregon, passed away April 30, 2022 due to heart failure.

He was born January 10, 1928 at his parent's home in Emmett, Idaho to Earl K. and Cora Miller.

He attended elementary through high school in the Emmett schools. He began his agriculture degree at the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho and later completed his BS degree at Oregon State University, Corvallis, Oregon.

He moved to Oregon in 1949 and married Grace Leona Gerig on April 27, 1951.

He enjoyed farming and animal husbandry on several farms in the Willamette Valley and also worked at various plywood mills around Lebanon. Earl was a charter member of Lebanon Mennonite Church where he attended faithfully since 1957.

He was preceded in death by his parents Earl K. and Cora Miller and his oldest son, Keith.

He is survived by his wife, Grace of 71 years; sons: Ron and wife Evone of Albany; Clinton and wife Janet of Lebanon; James and wife Sheri of Lebanon; Paul and wife Darla of Scio; and Roger of Salem; thirteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 10th at Lebanon Mennonite Church, 2100 S. 2nd Street, Lebanon, Oregon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.