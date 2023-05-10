1922 - 2023

Feisty to the end and a month shy of 101, on April 25th, June left this mortal coil for the "Great Unknown."

An avid golfer and Bridge player, she played both well into her late 90's. She goes to meet her husband of 56 years, Nick, and granddaughter Caroline Earle.

June is survived by daughters April Earle (Gary), Bonnie Hendren, Candice Cull (Leo) and Darian Seibt (Al).

Also surviving are grandchildren: Laura Kasper and children Hunter and Pearl, Jimmy Hendren (Angie) and step-sons Michael and Tyler, Sallyanne Hendren and son Emmett, Nick Hendren and daughter Helayna, Alissa Ballard (Alan), Tara Seibt and Meagan Seibt and son Johnny.