November 1, 1927 - December 26, 2019
Dwight Lowell Fleury, 92, a WWII Veteran and a longtime resident of Sweet Home and Lebanon, passed away December 26th in Corvallis at Good Samaritan Hospital due to complications of a fall he suffered. He was born in Ponca, Nebraska to Lewis Ray and Jessie (Cogdill) Fleury.
Dwight served proudly in the United States Navy during WWII as a cook on the ships: Helena CA75 and the Missouri. One of the highlights of his life was getting to share the 2017 SW Oregon Honor Flight with his oldest son Richard.
He was employed as a butcher, beef rancher, and was a prominent business owner of Hilltop Market and the Chateau Restaurant for many years in Sweet Home
Dwight had a love of shorthorn cattle. He was constantly striving to improve the breed on his ranch of several years in Lebanon. Dwight and his wife Dell showed cattle in both the Linn County Fair and Oregon State Fair for many years. He served as a mentor to many kids as a beef leader. He was an honorary member of the Jr. Shorthorn Association. He served on the Linn County Fair board in the development of the fair grounds. He and his wife Dell had a feature article in the Cascade Cattleman magazine as one of the oldest shorthorn breeders in the state of Oregon titled ”Raising the Cowman’s Kind”. Family and friends will always have fond memories of the 4th of July BBQ’s on the ranch along with a fishing derby at the pond.
He loved preparing food for family and friends. He will always be remembered for his famous home ground sausages, biscuits and gravy, and his chicken and noodles.
Dwight was an avid sports fan of the Portland Trailblazer’s, Seattle Seahawks, and Seattle Mariners.
He leaves his family and friends with tremendous amount of good memories and he will be missed.
Dwight was loved by many. He is survived by his wife Zoedell “Dell” Fleury; children: Richard Fleury, Steven Fleury, Mary Fernandez, Susan Gingrich, Sherry Fleury, Cheryl Millikin, Lyle Brown;12 grandchildren; many great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by wife, Madonna Jean Fleury (1968); siblings: Robert, Ray, Russell, Carol, Cleo, and infant sibling; Step-son, Craig Brown.
There will be a celebration of life 11a.m. Saturday January 18th at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Inurnment with military honors will follow at Gilliland Cemetery. Flowers can be sent to the funeral home or contributions can be made to Southern Willamette Valley Honor Flight 2217 40th Ave. SE Albany, Oregon 97322. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com