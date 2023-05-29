Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Duncan Starr Tucker passed away peacefully in the presence of his wife Judith Milne Tucker and sonAlexander Edmond Martinak on the fifth of May 2023.

Born in Portland, Oregon to Thomas Leland and Margery Starr Tucker, Duncan was an adventurous and loving soul. He traveled in his youth and throughout his life trying new things like learning new languages and eating new foods. He had numerous hobbies and careers that allowed him to make many friends along the way.

He was a local member of the Freemasons and Scio Buckaroos Horse Club and taught at Chemeketa Community College. He enjoyed ham radio, riding his motorcycles, listening to music and drinking an early morning cup of coffee on the porch with his dog.

He is survived by his older brothers Tom and Will Tucker his younger brother Fred and sister Susan, also his wife, Judy, son, Alex, daughter in law, Jordan and their sons, Oliver and Owen.