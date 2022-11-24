Duane Ray Eicher

Oct. 21, 1945 - Nov. 6, 2022

Duane Ray Eicher, age 77, of Albany, died peacefully in his home from natural causes on the morning of November 6, 2022.

Duane was born in Lebanon, Oregon to Martha (Gerig) and Samuel Ezra. He attended Price School, Western Mennonite, Heston College, and Oregon State University. He was employed for Honeywell for 35 years, based out of Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Eugene, and Portland. He enjoyed figuring out how things worked and had the ability to fix almost anything. He loved being with his family and they often spent time together camping, woodworking, playing games, and traveling in the RV.

Duane was dearly loved by his wife of 55 years Janice (Coblentz), daughters Kimberly (Daniel) Taylor, and Kristin Pineda, grandchildren Meghan, Madeline, and Maxwell Taylor, and Morgan and Alexander Pineda, brother Samuel (Janice Horner), and many loyal and caring relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter Kara Lyn, son-in-law Patricio Pineda, parents Samuel and Martha (Gerig) Eicher and sister Shirley Gingerich.

A Celebration of Life will be held to honor the life of Duane at Albany Mennonite Church, 3405 Kizer Ave NE, on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests making a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Doernbecher Children's Hospital or to a charity of your choice.