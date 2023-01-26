August 22, 1951—January 13, 2023

January 13, 2023, Duane Louis Corey passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side at Evergreen Hospice. He fought hard for eight years to a long battle with cancer.

Duane was born on August 22, 1951 to the parents of Darrell and Betty Corey in Detroit, Michigan where he grew up. Duane was a mischievous little boy coming into this world only weighing three pounds. He joined the U.S. Army in 1968 and later had an honorable discharge.

Throughout the years Duane had a passion for Harley-Davidsons and fast cars and hot rods of which he owned many over the years! He took so much pride in the things he loved and cared for them well.

Duane met “the love” of his life in 2000. Duane was always with Diane Jimmerson. Together they shared a blended family. In 2011 they decided to marry at 11:11 on November 11, 2011.

Duane was the life of the party, known as the mayor on his block and was a friend to everyone! He was a wonderful cook and baker in his time and was a real man’s man who could fix anything. He loved his family and never missed an opportunity to make someone smile! He was loved by many and will be missed.

The family would like to thank the most caring staff at Evergreen Hospice, you all made him feel at home. Honorable mention to his A-team! We Love You!