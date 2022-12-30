Duane L. Higley

Duane continued post graduate studies in Fisheries before taking a senior research assistant position in OSU's College of Oceanography in 1974 under Dr. Robert Holton. Duane specialized in estuary ecology of fish and invertebrates, working in the Columbia, Siletz, Netarts, and Umpqua estuaries. He worked with Dr. Holton and his graduate students to write proposals, design and direct large field studies, and analyze and write reports, theses, and publications. Duane gave a lifelong legacy to his graduate students who went on to lead professional careers. He left OSU in 1985 to work in computer tech services, and he started a consulting firm in the 2000's that provided ecological services in stream restoration. In recent years, Duane studied the anatomy of fish eyes and how fish see underwater, and he was working on a book compiling his research. Duane was a member of Mid-Willamette Fly Fishers and Linn Benton Family Fishers Clubs. He regularly fished and camped at East Lake in Central Oregon, and floated the McKenzie and Willamette rivers. He would remark that the beautiful scenery on the river or lake was special therapy for him, and catching a few fish was the bonus for the day. He was always generous to his fishing colleagues, offering advice on the presentation of the fly. Duane had in-depth knowledge of fish habitat and where to find fish ready to bite. He carried extra flies in case someone needed one to match the hatch or an emerging nymph. His pontoon boat was always equipped with extra gear for emergencies – a spare rain coat, a spare oar for the pontoon boat, and extra tippet material & leaders. Once on a trip a friend fell in the lake and got soaking wet. Duane came to the rescue with a spare sweatshirt, sweat pants, and socks. Duane was an avid gardener who grew a wide variety of plants. He was known by his neighbors and pickleball friends for organizing and hosting frequent potluck events at his house. He was one of the first pickleball players at Timberhill, and through this past spring, he maintained his competitive spirit and enjoyment of the game. He organized occasional gatherings of friends at The Beanery or at Panera. Duane maintained a keen interest in the world around him and enjoyed talking about current events, often with a dry wit. He always had a positive attitude and never ridiculed other people for their mistakes. He did not brag about his success; he led by humble example. Duane's friends all enjoyed his knowledge, kindness and good humor. He was a wonderful neighbor and friend and will be missed by all who knew him. He had the positive attitude that tomorrow would be a brighter and better day. Duane was a kind and true gentleman and a poet at heart.