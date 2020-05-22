Duane L. Davis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 23, 1938 — May 16, 2020

Duane Lawrence Davis, 81, of Lebanon, died Saturday at his home.

Duane was born August 23, 1938 in Wheatland, Wyoming the son of Ross and Helen (Gunn) Davis. He moved to Longmont, Colorado where he married Donna Overturf on June 12, 1959. Duane served in the Army as a supply handler from 1961 – 1963. The couple later resided in Newport News, Virginia and Allenspark, Colorado before settling in Lebanon in 2003. Donna preceded him in death in 2016.

Duane had owned and operated Davis Machine Shop in Longmont, Colorado and later worked for Grip Aid and Helix.

Duane was a member of Christ Community Church, American Legion Santiam Post #51, Linn-Benton Fly Fishing, NRA, Lebanon Rifle Range and past member of the NW Steelheaders.

He enjoyed fishing, traveling, designing gadgets and parts, rain station monitoring for the weather bureau, spending time with family and friends and flying his drone.