1943 - 2023

Duane Engel Fandrem, born July 2, 1943 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eugene, OR to Harry and Lillian Fandrem. He grew up in rural Oregon, Powers and Mapleton before returning to Eugene. He graduated from Eugene High School in 1961.

Duane served in the US Army from from 1961-1964. Following his time in the Army, he attended Oregon State University and graduated in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. Following that, he worked for Wah Chang for 30 years. He retired in 1999.

Duane enjoyed hunting, golfing, and fishing. His favorite fishing spot was Clear Lake near the Santiam Pass. Duane loved spending time on the water, often from sun up to sun down.

Duane is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann, his sister Jo Sanja Jensen and husband Jerry, twin sons Ken and Kevin, Ken's wife Cindy Fandrem, Kevin's girlfriend Jennifer Wheeler and 3 grand children (Alonzo Jayson, Moe Marie, and Josie Lynn).

Fisher funeral home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com