Dr. William C. Mickelberry

In 1968 Bill once again moved his growing family to Seattle Washington to work with Western Farmers Association as Corporate Manager of Product Development and had two research facilities he was responsible for. Bill provided new product development and product improvement in numerous commodities and preservation methods in support of some 13 foods processing plants from canned meat and poultry products to frozen vegetables. Bill also handled all food labels from the standpoint of legality, accuracy and regulatory approval. Bill also designed and had constructed a new state of the art Product Development Research Laboratory.

In 1973, Bill was offered a position with Oregon Freeze Dry Foods, Inc. in Albany, as the Manager of Product Development. During his career at Oregon Freeze Dry, Bill held the position of Manager Research and Product Development; Manager Technical Services; Manager of Distribution. During Bills tenure with Oregon Freeze Dry, Bill had total responsibility for all food labels-legality and accuracy for all necessary regulatory approvals, principally the USDA and FDA, including export to Canada, Mexico and various European countries. Bill was also responsible for development of many freeze dry products for the company’s recreation food line, industrial ingredients and U.S. Military foods. One would be hard pressed to name a food commodity with which Bill did not have experience in freeze drying, either at the research or production level, from a wide variety of fruits, meats, poultry, eggs, seafood, cereal products, such as rice, fully cooked meals and entrees. Bill also did the basic design for a totally new two-story Food Research facility comprised of a pilot lab, two multipurpose product development labs, a pilot freeze dryer, dry product packaging room, walk-in freezers and office space for the entire research staff. Bill finished out his working career at Oregon Freeze Dry and retired in 1994.