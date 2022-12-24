August 28, 1931 - Dember 16, 2022

Dr. Vernon LaVon Worthen, born August 28, 1931, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2022 in Draper, UT.

He graduated from the University of Oregon Dental School in 1962 and established his dental practice in Albany with a satellite practice in Brownsville.

After retirement he and his wife traveled to Uganda and Tonga to provide free dental care to children. Vern was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He is survived by his wife LuDean and children: Vaughn (Anita), Steve (Deneen), Mark (Vicki), Brenda and Sharma. His funeral will be held in Utah.

For a full obituary or to leave online condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.