January 8, 1937 — April 19, 2020

Dr. Robert (Bob) E. Steele Jr., passed peacefully at his son Tom’s family home April 19, 2020 after a lengthy and brave battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born January 8, 1937 in Kansas City, Missouri. Robert grew up in Nevada, Missouri where he graduated valedictorian from Nevada high school in 1955. He enjoyed managing his own dance band for four years while in high school. He matriculated to the University of Missouri where he was a proud member of Beta Theta Pi and graduated valedictorian in 1959 with a degree in chemistry and served as president of 14 organizations. In 1963, Robert graduated cum laude from Harvard Medical School. He next completed a Harvard internship where his research done during this time later received a national award for best basic research of the year. Following his internship he married Emily Stephens where their adventure began while he served two years in the Navy in Taiwan and Vietnam. He completed an orthopedic residency in 1971 in which he served as Chief Resident at Massachusetts General Hospital.