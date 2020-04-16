Dr. Richard Dean Reid

He was the president of Kiwanis and winner of Albany's Distinguished Service Award. He, along with Jeannette, was a founding member of the Albany Tennis Club. He was also past president of the Club. After having grown up in downtown Albany, Dick was a passionate supporter of downtown businesses and the people who ran them. Whether it was Cleo’s, Long’s Shoe Store, or Bickman’s in the early days or, more currently, Loafers, Vault 244, Sweet Red, The Depot, Sybaris, The Natty Dresser and The Pix… he loved them all.

He and Jeannette were among the earliest supporters of the Carousel project. They were each volunteer carvers but their most proud moment came with the completion of the animal they sponsored and named, Quigga the Quagga.

Dr. Dick was also a supporter of his professional associations. He was the past president of the WSU veterinary alumni association. He was the past president of the Oregon Veterinary Medical Association as well as Oregon’s representative to the American Veterinary Medical Association. He served on the board of directors for the Oregon Animal Health Foundation and was appointed by the governor to be on the Oregon Racing Commission (one of two governor-appointed honors in his life, also serving on the State of Oregon Parole Board).