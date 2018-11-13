September 17, 1931 — October 25, 2018
Dr. Oscar Clayton Chowning Jr., 87, of Albany, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 25, at home surrounded by family.
Oscar was born in Coffeyville, Kansas, to Oscar C. Chowning Sr. and Loraine Chowning.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Gayle.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 61 years, Thelma Chowning; daughter, Lori Chowning of Livingston, Montana; sons, Randy Chowning of Portland, Oregon, and Clay Chowning of Buckley, Washington; granddaughters, Megan Chowning and Taylor Chowning; grandson, Hayden Chowning; sister, Joyce Gay Miller; and brother, Jack Chowning.
Oscar attended college in Coffeyville, Kansas and the University of Kansas, Lawrence and medical school at Kansas University in Kansas City, Kansas. He served his internship at Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland, Oregon, then served two years in the U.S. Navy as ship doctor. Upon return to the U.S. he spent his residency at Kansas University Medical School specializing in Ear, Nose and Throat.
In 1962, he moved with his family to Corvallis to join the Corvallis Clinic, where he practiced for the duration of his career. Throughout his practice, Oscar enjoyed helping his patients through their various health conditions. He was a skilled and talented surgeon who used surgery as a last resort. He was thought of by his patients as a kind and caring man.
Oscar was a family man, taking his wife, Thelma, and four children during summers on many camping trips to the coast as well as to the Cascades to hike and fish. Winters were spent skiing at Hoodoo, with the occasional trip over to Mt. Bachelor. Longer breaks were spent on longer trips to various ski resorts around the west. He spent fall hunting with his sons, bagging pheasants, chukar, quail, dove, ducks and geese with his Brittany spaniels and black labs.
Upon retirement at age of 65, Oscar became a full-time skier and fly fisherman, planning trips with his friends and family to all the places he dreamed of.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.