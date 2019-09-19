November 26, 1930 — September 10, 2019
Dr. Norton G. McDuffie, Jr., 88, passed away peacefully September 10, 2019 in Albany. Born Nov. 26, 1930 in Beaumont, Texas to Norton Graham McDuffie, Sr. and Mae Bell (Grimes) McDuffie, Norton graduated from Texas A&M in 1952 as a chemical engineer; completed his Ph.D. at UT Austin in 1962; and conducted post-doctoral leukemia research at the University of Oklahoma Medical School. In 1961, he married Joan Carole Thompson. Together they raised three children: Byron, Van and Cory. Norton spent most of his career as a college professor (including posts at the University of Calgary, UC Berkley, BYU, and OSU), but also spent time at the Hanover nuclear facility. Norton cared for Carole through the terrible ordeal of Alzheimer’s that claimed her life in 2008 and was also preceded in death by his son Cory. To his Cherokee spirit we say, donvdagohvi . . .
