August 31, 1946 - June 10, 2022

Dr. Michael L. Wong, quietly passed away June 10, 2022 in Corvallis, Oregon where he had been a pediatrician for 37 years. He was 75.

He is survived by his wife, Fran, and three sons, Jamie, Matt and Noah; his older sister, Theresa Wu; his daughters-in-law, Alexis and Lilian; and his five grandsons Ethan, Eli, Jonah, Colton, and Rudy.

Dr. Wong was born in Louisville, Kentucky and spent his childhood in Hong Kong and Richmond, Virginia. He completed a BA in History at the University of Virginia where he also attended medical school. Dr. Wong finished his pediatrics residency and an infectious disease fellowship at Washington University St. Louis Children's Hospital in Missouri. Arriving in Corvallis in 1976, he practiced medicine with a tireless dedication to his patients and a witty sense of humor that appealed to all ages. In his long career, he cared for multiple generations of families.

A celebration of life will be held at the Corvallis Community Center on Friday, June 17, from 3-5 p.m. for all who wish to attend.