Dr. M. Edward Bryan

1930 - 2022

Dr. Bryan was born in Petersburg, lndiana and progressed through eight different schools until he graduated from high school in lllinois. After riding his motorcycle all summer, he enlisted in the Air Force and spent the next four years shuffling helicopter parts to warehouses in Texas.

After his service, he entered Southern lllinois University and graduated with a B.A. and M.S. in Education in June, 1958. While at the university, he met Norma Ferrell and they were married in the campus chapel on July 25, 1958, just 30 days short of 64 years together.

He then worked as director of housing at Ball State University in Muncie, lndiana and at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. Ed returned to school at Michigan State University and received a Ph.D. in Education before heading to Oregon where he became fondly known as "Dr. 8," Director of Housing at Oregon State University from 1972-1992.

After retirement, he did some work with Habitat for Humanity, traveled to many places he had always wanted to see, enjoyed attending yearly reunions with former workers at OSU, birthday meetings with Lyle and Steve and regular sessions with Dr. David Stephens who kept him in touch with previous OSU students and current trends in student housing.

He leaves his wife, Norma Bryan and children - Gregg Bryan, Lisa (Craig) Christensen, Derek (Rachel) Bryan and Matthew Bryan, his grandson. After a special Father's Day celebration on the 19th and a surprise visit from his grandson on the 24th, he peacefully passed at the age of 92 on June 25th exactly where he wanted to be - at home watching the deer and squirrels in his backyard. We will miss him. He was a unique man.

His services will be held at McHenry Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 1 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Oak Lawn Memorial Park and Cemetery following the service.