Dr. John Wilson passed away peacefully on Nov. 23rd at his home surrounded by loved ones. The Corvallis native and Duck alum has been a beloved English professor the last 17 years at Corban University in Salem. John was known for his abiding love of family, friends and Christ, as well as his adventurous spirit, his deep knowledge of literature (both old and new), his good-natured humor and wit, and his writing. He was at peace with his pancreatic cancer diagnosis, and set an example of how to die with grace, gentleness and love.