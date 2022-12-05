November 21, 1958—November 23, 2022
Dr. John Wilson passed away peacefully on Nov. 23rd at his home surrounded by loved ones. The Corvallis native and Duck alum has been a beloved English professor the last 17 years at Corban University in Salem. John was known for his abiding love of family, friends and Christ, as well as his adventurous spirit, his deep knowledge of literature (both old and new), his good-natured humor and wit, and his writing. He was at peace with his pancreatic cancer diagnosis, and set an example of how to die with grace, gentleness and love.
He is survived by his mother, Nancy; sister, Wendy; brothers Bob, Jim and Roman; daughter Katie and husband Quin; granddaughter Freya; and many grandnieces and nephews.
A service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, Dec. 17th at the Eugene Faith Center, 1410 W 13th Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hosea Youth, University Fellowship Church and Sacred Heart Hospice, all in Eugene.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.