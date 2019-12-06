Dr. John L. Buchanan

Jack and his family moved to Corvallis in 1976 to practice endocrinology at the Corvallis Clinic. In 1982, he met his beloved second wife Sheri Kier and became paterfamilias to her four sons: Michael, Kevin, Brian, and Greg. Jack and Sheri were known for their hospitality and warmth, creating a home filled with lively tradition and humor. Together they hosted too many parties and holiday dinners to count. Their bond was apparent in their banter and was reflected in the care they gave each other.

Jack retired from the Corvallis Clinic in 2005 after fifty-five years of service to others.

The sum of Jack’s life can be seen in the branching trees of friends and family he left in the wake of his walk through time. A loyal friend and brother, a generous husband, a kind father and loving grandfather, Jack lived a life of deliberate action. He fished with the same method and thought he put into any problem that needed solving. He tended his tomatoes with the same care and devotion he showed his family and others; and he lent an ear to his patients with the same warm and widespread compassion that he showed to those he loved.