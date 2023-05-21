Dr. John Anthony Yarie passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the age of 74. Born on September 9, 1948, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Anthony and Almeda (Fankhauser) Yarie, John graduated from Garfield Heights High School in 1966. He went on to pursue his passion for forestry, earning his doctoral degree from the University of British Columbia in 1978.

John dedicated his life to teaching and conducting research at the University of Alaska Fairbanks as a professor of silviculture. His work on forest ecology was influential and left a lasting impact on the world. John retired in 2017 and settled in Corvallis, Oregon, in 2021.

John was an avid lover of nature and enjoyed spending time outdoors. He also had a talent for woodworking, particularly furniture, and nature photography. He was a kind and thoughtful person who enjoyed engaging in conversations with family, friends and colleagues.

John is survived by his two daughters, Vanessa and Sabrina (husband Coulter), his sister Linda, and his grandsons, Nicco and Teo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Almeda. John will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on through his work and the memories he created with those who knew and loved him.