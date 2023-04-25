Dr. Harold (Harry) Joseph Brink

January 7, 1944 - February 3, 2023

Dr. Harold (Harry) Joseph Brink of Lebanon, Oregon - our beloved husband, father, grandfather, doctor and friend - passed away at the age of 79 on February 3, 2023. Our hearts are truly shattered.

Harry was born in Carroll, Iowa on January 7, 1944 and began his life within a Catholic orphanage. The nuns, who saw his potential, arranged a special adoption for him at the age of three with Bernard and Florence Brink of Bancroft, Iowa. Growing up and flourishing in their small farming community, Harry helped to run his parents' farm as an only child where he developed an incredible work ethic and became the master of tractors and delicious sweet corn. His love of all things Rock 'n Roll was born with the genre and Harry proudly owned the first electric guitar in Bancroft. He led his band, the Rumbles, in playing at nearly all the school dances and town functions.

Harry attended Catholic schools including Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, becoming the first of his family to go to a university. Lucky for all of us, his advisor at Loras steered him away from a career as a chemistry teacher and encouraged Harry toward his lifelong career in medicine. Harry completed his medical degree as a Doctor of Osteopathy at The College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery in Des Moines, Iowa.

In 1969 during his externship at Rocky Mountain Hospital in Denver, Colorado, Harry met his first wife, Margaret. They married just before his graduation from medical school. Upon graduation Harry enlisted in the US Air Force with a commission as a Captain for his medical internship at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. He then completed his residency at Hamilton Air Force Base in Marin County, California, where his first daughter Michelle was born. Harry left the military as a Major in 1973 and moved to Lebanon, Oregon when there was only one stoplight in town. Harry started his family practice and settled into his life as a small town family doctor. He began delivering babies around the clock and soon welcomed more of his own children into the world, his son Peter and his daughter Cynthia. Harry and Margaret were married for 12 years.

It was later while working together in labor and delivery at Lebanon Community Hospital that Harry came to know and love Thea, a nurse at that time. Thea became the Love of Harry's life and they were married in 1982. Thea was a loving mother to Harry's children from the start. When Harry and Thea's daughter Angie was born, grabbing the last seat in the Chevy Brink-mobile, their family was complete.

Harry was beloved as a doctor, neighbor and friend, tireless in his desire to make others happy and well, and to help those he loved. Dr. Brink was always willing to hear what ailed you and offer sound advice. He was a life-long learner who worked hard to fulfill the medical needs of his community. For more than 50 years Dr. Brink cared for thousands of people and is remembered for being compassionate, sincere, full of laughter, and sharing the joys and tears of life with his patients. He was famous for filling his offices with the smell of fresh popcorn on a daily basis. For Harry it was truly an honor to care for others and work alongside so many of his closest friends. Dr. Brink was a true pillar of his community and to know him was to love him.

Upon eventually retiring from his family practice, Harry continued his medical career as an urgent care physician as well as a mentor to doctors in the Samaritan medical residency program in Lebanon. When Harry traded his scrubs for full time aloha shirts and cruise ship attire, he and Thea began traveling the world together and found their way to nearly every continent. They experienced new cultures, visited former exchange students, and made new friends along the way. During this time. Harry and Thea's life continued to be centered around their family, making it a priority to bring everyone together for family trips, adventures, and easy days at home that Harry loved and enjoyed with his kids and grandkids.

Harry and Thea regularly wintered in Hawaii, spending time with family and soaking up island living on the Big Island. It was in Harry and Thea's Hawaiian home that Harry died of natural causes, suddenly and without suffering. A small memorial was held at their house in Kealakekua on March 4th, warm and beautiful under the Hawaiian sun.

Harry is survived by his wife Thea, his children Michelle (Brady), Peter (Katie), Cynthia (John), Angie (Argon), and his grandchildren Greta, Maia, Chloe, Carson and Gavin. As the outpourings of love continue to arrive for our family, it is clear how many hearts Harry Brink has touched. His infectious smile and goofy giggle set the tone for so many good times with family and friends. Our funky dancing, motorhome camping, road-tripping, tennis and pickleball playing, downhill skiing, ski boat driving, white water paddling, guitar playing, ukulele strumming, veggie gardening, rock concert bopping father, grandfather, husband and friend gave us a lifetime of cherished memories that will keep us laughing and crying for the rest of our years.

Please join us for a celebration of Harry's life on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Glenna and Richard Boshart's farm: 32780 Tangent Loop in Tangent, Oregon. If you would like, please bring your favorite dessert to share. Plenty of popcorn with extra butter will be passed around in Harry's honor.