Dr. Francis “Fritz” Earl Kaiser

August 3, 1931 - December 17, 2019

He was born in Tulsa, OK to Frank Kaiser and Opal Powles. Fritz attended High School in San Luis Obispo, CA continuing his education at Kansas State University where he earned his degree with a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. Fritz served active duty in Japan from 1955-1957. Following his service in Japan, he remained in the Air Force Reserves until 1972. He married Fausta Lois Reavis in 1952 and later moved to Oregon. Fritz opened Albany Animal Hospital and practiced large and small animal care for over 35 years.