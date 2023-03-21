November 30, 1933 - January 25, 2023

Dr. Charles E. Stuart passed into the arms of the Lord on January 25, 2023 at his home in LaGrange, Texas. He was born the third son of Margaret and Malcolm Stuart on November 30, 1933. He spent most of his early life in Wheaton, Illinois. Later his family moved from Wheaton to Corvallis in 1950 where he finished high school in 1952.

After high school he served as a live-in volunteer fireman in Corvallis while employed as the office boy at CH2M Engineers. During that time he was trying to decide what to do with the rest of his life. He was in a dentist's chair when he made that decision. He was soon off to pre-dental school at Oregon State College to gain acceptance to the University of Oregon Dental School. He was accepted in 1959 for the entering class of 1960. Dr. Stuart received his Doctorate of Dental Medicine in 1964 with honors, having made the Dean's list in 1963 and being the recipient of numerous scholastic grants along the way. Dr. Stuart was also a graduate of the L. D. Panky Dental Institute in Florida.

Dr. Charlie (to those who knew him) was known, because of his advanced education and his desire to share his knowledge, as the "dentist of dentists." He personally enjoyed mentoring with over 1400 dentists in the United States and Canada. He loved to teach and knew that not all dentists shared his enthusiasm to learn. One of his favorite expressions was, "When the student is ready, the teacher appears."

He volunteered his dental services to the Corvallis indigent children's clinic and Linn/Benton Community College in the dental assistant's program. He also served eight years in the Oregon National Guard, was a member of the Corvallis Rotary, the Corvallis Country Club and the Skyline Trail Riders of Bend, Oregon.

Dr. Charlie met and married the love of his life, Anita, and moved to Boulder County, Colorado. During their tenure in Colorado the couple established another dental practice, raised quarter horses, and maintained an 1800 acre ranch in northeastern Wyoming that Anita and her sister inherited.

In 2019 Charlie and Anita relocated to southern Texas. Dr. Stuart is survived by his wife Anita and four children: Jay, Craig (Sue), Blaine (Lauren), Kirsten (Brandon), two stepchildren, Tisha and Angela (David) and nephews, nieces and grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother Mac (Jan) of Salem and sister Mary of Albany. Preceding him in death were his parents and brother Kenneth of Corvallis.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the Corvallis Art Center or a non-profit organization of your choice.