Douglas Rodger Engel, born June 1972, the beloved oldest son of James & Ruth Ann Engel (Albany), died August 18, 2022 by his own hand in Eugene, OR. He'd been living there for the past 12 years with his companion & girlfriend. He attended schools in Albany for his youth. He enjoyed piloting remote planes with videos on them. Computers got his early interest & he continued that working in the videos from his aircraft. He roamed all over Central & Eastern Oregon with those radio-controlled planes.
He eventually was able to purchase an ultralight air craft which he stored at Daniels Field north of Coburg, OR. He really enjoyed flying. He equipped his current ultralight with sufficient equipment to allow him to fly thru the Willamette Valley, west to the Coast & back into Central Oregon.
He is survived by people who loved & cared for him.
A private service will be held later.