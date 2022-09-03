Douglas Rodger Engel, born June 1972, the beloved oldest son of James & Ruth Ann Engel (Albany), died August 18, 2022 by his own hand in Eugene, OR. He'd been living there for the past 12 years with his companion & girlfriend. He attended schools in Albany for his youth. He enjoyed piloting remote planes with videos on them. Computers got his early interest & he continued that working in the videos from his aircraft. He roamed all over Central & Eastern Oregon with those radio-controlled planes.