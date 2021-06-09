April 4, 1942 - May 25, 2021
Douglas Lee Toews was born in Shafter, California, on April 4, 1942, and raised on the family farm. He attended Shafter High School where he played football and was involved in many school activities and graduated in 1960.
Doug attended the Seattle World's Fair in 1960 and signed up to volunteer in the Peace Corps. After completing training, he served in Brazil for 2 years as a resource director in the interior, helping build irrigation canals and successful farming practices. Doug attended Bakersfield College and San Diego State majoring in agriculture. While in San Diego, he worked in primate research at the San Diego Zoo and was in the Naval Reserves.
On October 4, 1969, Doug married the love of his life, Pam, in Carson City, Nevada. During their early years of marriage, Doug managed Lakeside Irrigation District in Hanford, California, and later moved to Lovelock, Nevada, to manage a 13,000 acre alfalfa, wheat and barley operation. Years later, they moved to Winnemucca, Nevada, where he managed a grain brokerage.
Following the sudden death of their beloved daughter, Joselyn (Joey) Lee Toews (9/11/72-7/17/78), the family made several moves before relocating to Albany, Oregon in 1988. Doug worked 20 years for ISI-DLF in Halsey and then 11 for AmPac Seed in Tangent. He retired from AmPac in June of 2019 at age 77.
Doug coached Pop Warner football, AYSO, served as a Lay Priest in Winnemucca, was a Mason for 56 years and an honorary life member of the Oregon Seed Council, just to name a few. Doug's family was everything to him. He took great pride in being a great dad to his daughter, Joey, and son, Justin Douglas Toews. He loved his daughter-in-law, Goldie Sue Toews and relentlessly spoiled his precious grandchildren, Julia and Jordan.
Doug is survived by his wife, Pam; son Justin, daughter-in-law Goldie; grandchildren Julia and Jordan; his younger sister, Deanna, brother-in-law, Art, and nephews Michael and David Forster of New Mexico.
Doug made many friends world-wide and loved working internationally. He was a loving and caring husband, dad, Papa, brother and friend. His smile, laugh and generous nature will be remembered and missed by so many.
Doug passed away peacefully early May 25, 2021 at the age of 79. It's now Joey's turn to be with her daddy.
