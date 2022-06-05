Douglas John Newell was born February 1, 1962 in Hot Springs, Montana, to John and June Newell. He passed away March 24, 2022 at his home in Corvallis, Oregon.

Doug is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart of more than forty years, Sherri Newell; son, Andrew Newell and daughter, Megan Newell; his granddaughter, Ruby Newell; niece, Evelynne Stephens; and his sisters along with many nieces and nephews. Doug was an outgoing soul with a booming laugh, who made friends everywhere he went. He will be missed by many.