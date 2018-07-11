Subscribe for 17¢ / day

April 13, 1947 — July 8, 2018

Doug was born in Longview, Washington, on April 13, 1947.

He passed away on July 8, 2018.

He is survived by his mother, Shirley Bodoh; life partner, Jane Hutley; sisters, Delma Davis and Candy (Chuck) Idler; brother-in-law, Ron Ehmke; sons, Anthony and Bill; daughters, Christina, Trisha and Brandee; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard Broughton; sister, Twyla Ehmke; and brother-in-law, Jim Davis.

He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged, he settled in Albany, where he raised his family.

He retired from DuraFlake after 40 years.

He ran B & H Ranch with Jane and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and trips to the coast. He was a lifetime member of the VFW.

A celebration of life will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at the Albany VFW, 1469 Timber Street, Albany.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Evergreen Hospice House.

