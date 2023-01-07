June 7, 1948 - December 31, 2022

Douglas Carl Haima, age 74, passed away on Saturday, at his home in Albany.

Douglas was born in Albany, to Carl and Fern Haima. He attended Albany Union High School and continued on to work for his Father's business, Midway Plumbing Inc. He became Co-owner of Midway Plumbing in 1974. Finally retiring and moving on to new business endeavors in 2008.

Douglas was an avid fisherman and hot rod enthusiast. Taking on new associated projects that related to either, was how he loved to spend his spare time. He also thoroughly enjoyed being around family and friends. To know him was to love him, he had too many friends to count.

Douglas is survived by his five children: Alan Haima of Albany, Wendi Paxton of Albany, Donnie Haima of Corvallis, Carlye Schrader of Albany, Travis Haima of Albany, 11 grandchildren and so many more wonderful extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his father Carl and mother Fern Haima.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, at Hope Church in Albany, following a private graveside service.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).