January 11, 1944 – March 14, 2023

Douglas Arnold Rollin, a respected leader, loyal friend, and beloved mentor, passed away suddenly at home in Albany, OR, on March 14, 2023, at the age of 79. He was survived by his wife, Sunny Welles, his daughter, Allison Rollin (Hudson), son-in-law Eli Hudson, and three grandsons, Isaiah, Phoenix, and Griffin.

Arnold was born on January 11, 1944, in Colorado, to Arnold Wight Rollin and Rita Frances "Frankie" McElvain Strait.

As a military brat, Arnold spent his childhood moving from one Air Force base to another. In his senior year of high school, Arnold met Fred Crawford, and the two bonded over their love for folk music. The two quickly became best friends for life, and they formed a band called "The Voyagers" with their friend Bobby Dawson.

After a brief stint at the University of Arizona on a music scholarship, Arnold moved to Hollywood and joined The Young Americans, the first show choir in the US. He toured with the group for three years and performed on The Dean Martin Show, among others. Arnold later formed a band called "The New Establishment" with Rick Ward, Michael Alley, Ron Wilson, and his future first wife, Vicki Lemon (Rankin).

Arnold's roots at Citrus Community College ran deep, and he began with his first love - music. In 1973 he starred in the musical "Orphans" at the Citrus auditorium and taught a songwriting workshop on campus two years later. As a student, he worked the night shift stocking the bookstore and was later promoted to night manager. He then became the Associated Student's bookkeeper and an accounting professor. It was around this time he met his second and current wife of 40 years, Sunny Welles.

From the accounting department, he took a position within the Student Affairs office and, during that time, earned a Doctorate in Education Degree (EdD) from the University of La Verne. Arnold was highly respected in the field and served several terms as president of the California Community College Student Affairs Association.

Arnold retired as the Associate Dean of Students in 2007, and he considered his career in Student Affairs as one of his greatest achievements. His impact and legacy were felt by many, and his ability to listen and help people solve problems was a common thread among those who knew him. He mentored many people in student development and leadership, and for many students, he was like a second father.

In his retirement, Arnold founded a college scholarship for emerging leaders within Citrus College, and his generosity will be remembered by many.

Arnold Rollin was an honorable, dutiful, fair, and loyal person who was loved and respected by many, and his passing will be felt deeply by all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life Service is to be determined. In honor of Arnold's memory, please consider making a donation to your local food bank, animal shelter, or World Central Kitchen (wck.org).