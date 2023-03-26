1938 - 2023

Douglas A. Giese (85) died peacefully at home in Salem, Oregon, surrounded by family on March 17, 2023, of complications due to COPD.

He was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 1938. Doug graduated from Bellarmine Preparatory High School and after graduating from Idaho State, he was a pharmacist for over 40 years and manager of the Albany Fred Meyer pharmacy for 25 years.

He was married to Doris Jenkins for 22 years and had 2 children, Leslie and Alyson. The family then lived in Gilroy & Ben Lomond, California, moved to Oregon in 1972, had a farm in Lebanon, before moving to Albany. He married Nancy Welch in 1984. They lived in Albany, Oregon, where they enjoyed darts, bowling, sailing and camping. They travelled to Tunisia, Paris and Germany with his Daughter and Son-in-Law. Doug then retired to the shores of Straight Lake in Osage, Minnesota, for 20 years where he enjoyed canoeing, fishing and puttering around the property. He continued to enjoy bowling and horseshoes and started North Woods Darts, combining his love of playing darts and business. They recently moved back to Nancy's family home in Salem, Oregon.

Doug was an animal lover, and a patient teacher of skills, like when he taught Jim how to drive stick shift and Ally to ski and play golf. He had a quick, sharp wit and a wry sense of humor and loved to joke around and laugh. He loved to travel and had an adventurous nature inherited from his wonderful mother Bernice. Doug had a big heart and was very generous and supportive of his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents Carl and Bernice Giese, his brothers Carl E. Giese and Byron Giese, his wives Nancy Giese, and Doris Jenkins Giese.

He is survived by his daughters Leslie Giese and Alyson Quinn, son-in-law James Quinn and his sweet black lab Kayla.

Services may be held at a later date. Instead of flowers, please donate to an animal shelter in your area.

We will miss him so much. P.S. - Kayla has formally adopted Leslie Giese.