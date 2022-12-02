July 2, 1938—November 23, 2022

Dorthea Kurtz, 84, long time resident of Albany and Grants Pass communities, passed away at home, surrounded by her family, on November 23, 2022. Dorthea was born on July 2, 1938 in St. Edward, Nebraska, daughter of the late John K. Burn and Ella D. (Rich) Burn. The family moved to Oregon in 1943, living in the Hillsboro area and eventually settling in Gaston. Dorthea attended Gaston Elementary and Gaston High School. She graduated in 1957.

Joined in marriage to George Patton Kurtz on March 15, 1957, the wedding was celebrated as a double ceremony, with her older sister Georgann and husband Richard.

Dorthea enjoyed a long career in banking at several banks, retired from US Bank, and she loved getting to know and putting a smile on her customer’s faces. Everyone knew Dorthea for her radiant smile, laugh and joyful spirit. She was active in bible studies, sewing groups, and as a Deacon at the United Presbyterian Church in Albany. She was also an active member of Philanthropic Educational Organization of Women (P.E.O., Chapter EP) and Modern Travelers in Albany. Dorthea loved quilting, gardening, playing golf, traveling, walking, calligraphy and attending exercise classes. Her grandchildren were “her everything”. Dorthea will be remembered lovingly as a cherished friend to all who knew her, wife, mother, and grandmother.

Dorthea was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Delores Green, Dean Burn, and Georgann Adamson. She is survived by her husband George of 65 years, two daughters, Patti Thorn of Chandler, Arizona and Lynne Sanders of Beaverton. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Taylor Thorn of San Francisco and Kobie Sanders of Seattle.

The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, that remembrances can be made as donations to the United Presbyterian Church in Albany, 330 5th Ave SW, Albany, OR 97321—or to P.E.O. STAR Scholarships https://donations.peointernational.org/peo-donation-star please designate, Chapter OR/EP, in Honor Of/In Memory of Dorthea Kurtz.