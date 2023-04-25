April 29, 1929 - February 24, 2023

Dorothy Rita Torpey, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on February 24, 2023. She was born on April 29, 1929, in Somerville, Massachusetts. Dot's parents Bridget and Marcello Olivieri were Italian immigrants with ancestral connections to the Abruzzo and Campania regions in Italy. Dot was the youngest of 7 children and after graduating from Howe High School in Billerica, where she had been a cheerleader, she was accepted into Lowell General Hospital in Lowell, MA.

Soon after earning her RN degree, Dot fell in love with James Torpey and they married in 1950. They enjoyed traveling and drove across the country several times, living in Schenectady, NY and St. Paul, MN. The Willamette Valley had long been their favorite spot, however, and in 1971 they were fortunate to settle in Corvallis with their 6 children.

Dot was a Head Nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital for over 20 years. She specialized in labor and delivery and her patients invariably appreciated having her as their nurse. New mothers in particular were thankful for the loving care they received from Dot. When she retired from nursing, Dot started a second career as a Mary Kay sales representative, which brought her new satisfaction and success.

Dot enjoyed dancing, playing cards, spending time in nature, reading, and eating delicious home cooked food that she prepared. She also relished in the opportunity to play the "one-armed bandits" in Reno, NV on occasion and always enjoyed meeting regularly with her close nurse friends who jokingly call themselves the "Bad Nurses."

Dot had an abiding love of life, and she met each day with warmth, generosity, and kindness. Her positive attitude was infectious. She was a loving mother and devoted wife to her husband Jim for 63 years. Family meant everything to Dot, and there was nothing too small or too big she wouldn't do for her loved ones. Dot was a member of the Human Rights Campaign and the Nature Conservancy.

Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Jim (2013), and daughter, Bridget (2018). She is survived by 5 children: Mary and her husband Bob, James and his wife Susan, Jennifer, John, and Eileen; her two grandchildren Stephen and Tyler as well as her 6 great grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Lumina Hospice and Palliative Care for their truly incredible services. Dot's memorial will be held at St. Mary's Church in Corvallis, April 28th at 2:00 pm.

