February 15, 1929 — November 25, 2019
Dorothy May Lane, 90, of Lebanon, passed away November 25, 2019, at her home with loved ones at her side. She was born to James and Charlottie Bright on February 15, 1929 in Portland. She graduated from Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.
In 1948, she married Albert (Buster) Lane. They lived in North Bend 19 years before moving to Lebanon.
Dorothy spent 45 years of her life raising registered Welsh ponies. She always loved showing her ponies to others and sharing her love and knowledge of the breed.
Dorothy is survived by her two daughters, Connie Rye of Sweet Home and Becky McDonnell of Soap Lake, Washington; five grandchildren: Candace Rye of Lebanon, Casey McDonnell (Sarah), Rachel Hufman (Todd), Jason McDonnell (Lindsey) and Nathan McDonnell (Janie), all of Ephrata, Washington; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Schuyler of Myrtle Creek, and brother, Raymond Bright of Damascas.
She was preceded in death by her son, Terry Lane in 1985; husband, Albert Lane in 2005; parents and brother, Robert Bright.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home in Lebanon.