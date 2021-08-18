August 31, 1925 – August 9, 2021

Dorothy Marie Trent, 95, of Lebanon, died August 9th at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany.

She was born in Missoula, Montana, to Robert and Ruth (Rouzer) Craig. Dorothy received her bachelor's degree from the University of Montana and worked as an accountant for over 30 years.

Dorothy married Lowell Sheets and had three children. They later divorced. She married Oliver Dale Trent on June 24, 1972.

After retirement Dorothy and Oliver loved to travel and camp. In her free time, Dorothy loved to knit, crochet, paint and write. In her later years she said she had to keep her hands busy and she crocheted numerous prayer shawls, baby blankets and stuffed animals for her church family.

Dorothy is survived by her sons, Edward Sheets (Rhonda), of Seattle, and Robert Sheets, of Lebanon, two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Oliver and daughter Harriet.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 21st, at Sodaville Evangelical Church, 38200 Middle Ridge Road, Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.