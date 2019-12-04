May 12, 1921 — November 28, 2019
Dorothy Mae Robinson of Corvallis died Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was 98 years old. Dorothy was born May 12, 1921 in Corvallis to Gladys McMorris and Silas Kloepfel.
Dorothy lived mostly in the Corvallis and Philomath areas. She lived several years as a child with her grandmother, Laura McMorris, with whom she was very close. Dorothy attended Philomath High School beginning in her sophomore year and graduated in 1938, barley 17 years old.
She attended beauty school in August 1938. During this time she lived with Erma Robinson, her future sister-in-law. Dorothy graduated in June 1939 and got engaged to Irvin Robinson during that year of beauty school. She worked in several beauty salons until she married.
Dorothy married Irvin Cecil Robinson on October 30, 1939, in Coeur d'Alene Idaho. Irvin's sister and mother were present as their witnesses. They set up their home in Philomath where they welcomed five children: Patty, Jeanie, Laura, Karen, and Rick. Dorothy and Irvin built their first home in 1952 on Tenth Street in Philomath. They owned and ran Robinson Meat Locker with Irvin's parents and brother which they sold in 1955. The couple owned an alfalfa ranch with Irvin's brother, Cliff and wife Faye, in Silver Lake called Robinson Brother's Ranch.
Dorothy bought her first beauty shop in Philomath in 1948, "Dorothy's Beauty Salon.” She loved being a beautician and was friends with many of her costumers, so much so that she had trouble ever raising her prices because they were so close. She closed her shop in 1998 when she was 78 years old.
She enjoyed having large family gatherings where she could cook and bake meals for everyone. When anyone came to visit she would always ask if "they were hungry and if she could get them anything to eat". She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
Her hobbies included cake decorating. She made many wedding, anniversary, and birthday cakes. She would make her children and grandchildren cakes for all their celebrations. She loved gardening and would plant a vegetable garden every year. She would always have many beautiful flowers around her yard. She enjoyed camping in her camper and motor home. She took many trips, including ones to Alaska, Expo 86 in Vancouver BC, Walt Disney World, and Southern California. One of her favorite spots to camp was at the Oregon Coast.
In March 2001, Dorothy and Irvin moved to a new home in Philomath on Pioneer St., right next door to their original home.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Irvin Robinson, daughter Patty Long, grandson Dan Long, and brother, Jack Hulery.
She is survived by son-in-law, Dick Long of Corvallis; Daughter Jeanie Kruse and husband, Gordon, of Redland; daughter Laura Childers of Tumwater, Washington; daughter Karen Humphrey of Philomath; and son Rick Robinson and wife, Jackie, of Philomath. She leaves a legacy of nineteen grandchildren, thirty-six great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, along with eight nieces and nephews.
A public viewing for Dorothy will be held at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 with a funeral service for Dorothy at McHenry Funeral Home Chapel in Corvallis at 11 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019. Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Corvallis. The family invites those attending the funeral to join with them for a time of fellowship celebrating Dorothy’s life following the graveside service at Philomath Nazarene Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Nazarene Church of Philomath and National Breast Cancer Foundation by contacting McHenry Funeral home. Please leave words of condolence for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com