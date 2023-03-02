September 15, 1927 - February 17, 2023

Dorothy Mae Gassner, 95, of Summit, died Feb. 17, 2023 at her home. She was born to Samuel and Edith Dallas on September 15, 1927, in White Salmon, Washington.

Dorothy met Richard Gassner at a Saturday night dance in Poulsbo and the two later married on December 15, 1946, at her aunt's home in Stevenson. They made Summit, Oregon their home, farming and logging the land while raising their four boys. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Dorothy. She spent most evenings relaxing in her chair next to her beloved dog, Brenda.

Dorothy had artistic ability and a gift for needlework. A collector of coins, rocks, and stamps, she loved reading and doing puzzles with company, and most of all, visiting the logging sites where her family worked.

She is survived by her sons, Tom and wife, Georgia, Terry and wife, Cathy; daughters in-law, Sandi Gassner Morrison and Sharon Gassner; one sister, Helen Woodings; brothers, Russell Dallas and Norman Dallas; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 6 great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; sons, Larry (1970) and Ronny (2017); and sisters, Patricia Benjamin, Mary Sayer and Joanne Chicano; and one great-grandson.

Dorothy was laid to rest at the Summit Cemetery on Wednesday, February 22.

A celebration of life potluck will be held on March 11, 2023 at the Blodgett Community Church from 12:00-3:00 p.m. Please leave your thoughts and memories at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.