1923 - 2023

Dorothy Mae (Baird) Gillett, 100, of Albany, passed from this life to her heavenly home on August 24, just two days after her 100th birthday. The weekend before her death, she was able to enjoy her birthday party and visit with many friends andrelatives. A memorial service will be held at the Sodaville Evangelical Church at 2:00 PM on Friday September 1, 2023.

Dorothy was born in 1923 on Cole Road in Oakland, Oregon to Donald and Winnie (Ford) Baird. She attended grade school with her siblings and cousins in a one-room school house near their home. After graduation from Oakland High School, she went on to attend one year of college at George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon. It was in Newberg that she met Lawrence Gillett.

They were married in 1949 and made their first home in Brownsville. While living in Brownsville, Ila Mae joined the family. After moving to the Oakland area, the family grew to include Mary Ellen, Pamela, Viola and Clifford. Lawrence and Dorothy had a strong faith in the Lord and loved to share the story of the gospel with others. They were very involved in church activities and in inviting others to join them in following the Lord.

The family moved to Lebanon in 1962. Dorothy loved children, crafts, and doing puzzles. She started working in children's ministries when she was 10 years old and continued with this activity until she was in her 90's. The children loved to see what crafts she would create to help them remember the Bible story each week. In 1998, Lawrence and Dorothy moved to Mennonite Village in Albany where Dorothy lived until her death.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lawrence, their three children (Eldon, Robert and Leona) who died shortly after their birth. She was also preceded in death by her parents (Donald and Winnie) and siblings Roy, Elmer, Peg, and Bill. She is survived by her five children: Ila Mae Gillett, Mary Ellen Pontnak, Pam (Duane) Mattson, Viola Cooney and Cliff Gillett. In addition, she is survived by her sister Martha "Mot" Lee and brother Dick (Bev) Baird, brother-in-law Ray (Linda) Gillett, sisters-in-law Dotty Baird and Mary Baird, 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Mennonite Village Foundation of Albany, Oregon https://mennonitevillage.org/foundation-donations/ or to The Gideons International https://www.sendtheword.org.