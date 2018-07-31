Subscribe for 17¢ / day

September 10, 1922 — July 25, 2018

Dorothy M. Meier, 95, of Lebanon, died Wednesday in Lebanon.

Dorothy was born September 10, 1922, in Weston, Oregon, the daughter of William and Bertha (Livengood) Purcell. Dorothy was raised in and graduated from high school in Weston.

Dorothy married Willie H. Meier on August 17, 1941, in Walla Walla, Washington.

They moved to Lebanon from Weston in 1950. Willie preceded her in death on July 11, 1979.

Dorothy had been a homemaker and later worked as a seamstress for many years, operating her alterations business “Dorothy the Stitch.”

Dorothy enjoyed gardening, plants and especially her orchids.

She is survived by her children, Monty Meier and Bart Meier both of Lebanon, Kevin Meier of Lake Oswego and Marianne Esty of Plano, Texas; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Private interment was at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

