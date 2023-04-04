April 19, 1923 - March 30, 2023

Dorothy M. Chambers was born April 19, 1923 to William G. and Fannie Gale Ashton in Grant County, Oregon as the last of six children. Dorothy died March 30, 2023 just 3 weeks shy of her 100th birthday. Her dad and an older brother died when she was a child. The family lost their homestead during the depression and in 1933 moved to central Oregon.

Dorothy married Joel G. Chambers and had four daughters. In 1944 the family relocated to Payette, Idaho where they and one of Joel's brothers owned and operated the Chambers Motor Company which acquired one of the first Chrysler dealerships after the war.

After a move to Sunnyside, Washington in 1948, Joel and Dorothy were owners of the J& D Grocery then J & D Supermarket until 1977. They raised their four daughters in Sunnyside. In 1996 she moved to Auburn, Washington to be near her family and then in 2014 moved to Corvallis, Oregon to be near two daughters. She resided in The Regent Retirement Residence for several years after coming to Corvallis.

Dorothy loved gardening and always had the most beautiful flowers surrounding her house. She was an avid walker and enjoyed doing Volksmarches throughout the US and Germany. She traveled to all fifty states and ten countries. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joel Chambers; daughters, Jewell McMorris and Oleta Niderost; sons-in-law, Eugene Robertson and Tony McMorris; granddaughter, Jennifer Stevens; and her father, mother, and five brothers and sisters. She is survived by daughters, Jean Chambers and Beth Stevens; one son-in-law, Richard Stevens; four grandchildren and their spouses; six great grandchildren and their spouses and 3 great great grandchildren.

Dorothy was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed. At her request there will be no service. Her ashes will be buried beside her late husband in Sunnyside, Washington.