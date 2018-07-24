March 6, 1927 — July 18, 2018
Dorothy L. “Dot” Reil, 91, of Waterloo, Oregon, died peacefully at home on July 18, 2018.
Dot was born March 6, 1927, and raised in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Her family would move west in early 1940s to Yakima, Washington, and then to San Jose, California, for three years before heading north again to settle in Albany.
Dot became a waitress at The Owl Cafe, where she met LaVern Reil. They were married in Reno, Nevada, in 1948 and made their home in Waterloo.
Due to a childhood illness she lost her hearing. After years and a new hearing aid, she decided to attend and finish her schooling. She enrolled at Lebanon Union High with her daughter, Gloria, and graduated in 1967. She then passed the postal exam and worked in the Waterloo Post Office until it was closed.
Dorothy enjoyed crafting, and made clothes for family and dolls, crocheted many doilies, collected rocks, seashells, loved spending time outside in the yard and working with her roses. She was a member of the Waterloo Chapel.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, LaVern; mother, Katherine Surratt; son, David Reil; father, Elzie Surratt; brother, Richard Surratt; grandson, Tony Wilson Jr; and sister-in-law, Frances Surratt.
She is survived by her two daughters, Gloria Wilson of Lebanon and Kathie Pittmann of Soldotna, Alaska; three grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; brother, Chester Surratt of Davidson, Oklahoma; sister-in-law, Phyllis Surratt of Vancouver, Washington; and many other cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 28, at the Waterloo Chapel, with a luncheon following in the fellowship room.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Gloria Wilson at P.O. Box 967, Lebanon, OR 97355 to defer expenses with funeral costs.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.