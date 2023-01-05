Dorothy "Kay" Marcum

July 14, 1946 - December 19, 2022

Kay Marcum, 76, passed away on December 19, 2022, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. She was born on July 14, 1946, to Paul and Dorothy (Houtz) Heintzman in San Bernardino, CA.

Kay was a longtime Albany resident. She attended St. Mary's Elementary School and graduated from Albany Union High School in 1964. While selling tickets as a member of the Timber Carnival court, she met Joe Marcum. They were married and celebrated 57-1/2 years together. Joe and Kay had four daughters. Tina Miles (husband Gary) of Sherwood, OR, Tammy (deceased), Cindy Marcum of Wenatchee, WA, and Stephanie Marcum (partner John Gereighty) of East Wenatchee, WA. Of course, the ones who really gave her cause to brag--the grandchildren: Taylor, Laney, Amber, Sammy, Grady, Carson and Cooper. Kay was preceded in death by daughter Tammy, brother Don Heintzman, Sister Eileen Bentz, and her beloved miniature schnauzer Lizzie.

Kay worked at Teledyne Wah Chang forever. Her kids always knew they could reach her at extension 307 to let her know they were home, complain about each other's behavior, or ask if it was OK to have a snack before dinner. Joe and Kay lived in the same home for almost 50 years and cherished their close friendships with neighbors. She was a longstanding member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, enjoyed traveling, especially to Hawaii, loved antiquing and never met a bargain she could say No to. She is already greatly missed.

Joe and Kay moved to Wenatchee, WA, this past year, where Joe continues to reside. All correspondence can be sent to him at 2334 Combine St. East Wenatchee, WA, 98802. A memorial service for Kay will be held in Albany at a later date.