Dorothy Kathryn Ruby

Dorothy was born on a farm east of Albany to Sam and Kathryn (Alliman) Kennel. She attended Grand Prairie School up through the eighth grade. She helped her father on the family farm raising work horses, cattle, and pigs plus a variety of crops including Austrian peas, wheat, barley, oats, clover hay and grass hay out of the sloughs. Following the farm work was a job at the Lebanon Community Hospital as a nurses aide in the labor and delivery department. On November 19, 1960, she married Walter Ruby at the Fairview Mennonite Church where she had accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior in her youth. Later they attended Plainview Mennonite Church where Walt could hear better. There she taught Sunday School. Dorothy and Walt bought their own farm east of Knox Butte where they enjoyed farm life and raised their daughter.