November 16, 1920 - July 16, 2022
Dorothy Kathryn Ruby, 101, of Albany, passed away on Saturday, at her residence.
Dorothy was born on a farm east of Albany to Sam and Kathryn (Alliman) Kennel. She attended Grand Prairie School up through the eighth grade. She helped her father on the family farm raising work horses, cattle, and pigs plus a variety of crops including Austrian peas, wheat, barley, oats, clover hay and grass hay out of the sloughs. Following the farm work was a job at the Lebanon Community Hospital as a nurses aide in the labor and delivery department. On November 19, 1960, she married Walter Ruby at the Fairview Mennonite Church where she had accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior in her youth. Later they attended Plainview Mennonite Church where Walt could hear better. There she taught Sunday School. Dorothy and Walt bought their own farm east of Knox Butte where they enjoyed farm life and raised their daughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband Walter; parents Samuel and Kathryn Kennel; and brother Joseph Kennel. Dorothy is survived by daughter Teresa (Ron) Leatherman; grandsons Reese (Kristen) Leatherman and Ralph (Brenna) Leatherman; granddaughter Miranda Leatherman; three great-grandsons, sister Lola Roth, and eleven nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice for their kindness and care of Dorothy especially to Anne and Anja.
A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 22, at Fairview Mennonite Cemetery followed by the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Fairview Mennonite Church.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).