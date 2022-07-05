Dorothy G. Dammon

September 28, 1929 - May 13, 2022

Dorothy Geraldine (Jones) Dammon was born September 28, 1929, at the home of her Aunt Peggy and Uncle Abraham Coop in Canyonville, Oregon. Her parents were Rev. Paul B. Jones and Minnie (Dunbar) Jones. They went to be with the Lord in 1961 and 1962.

At the age of 8, Dorothy gave her heart and life to the Lord Jesus while attending a children's camp meeting in Turner, Oregon.

She attended numerous schools, as her father was pastor in several churches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oregon, and California. The last two years, she attended high school in Siletz, Oregon, and graduated as valedictorian of the small class of 1947. That fall, she entered Northwest Bible College and graduated in the class of 1950. The school was later moved to Kirkland and the name was changed.

After graduation, she returned home to Portland. She worked in a store there and enjoyed meeting people. One weekend in 1954 she went to visit a former roommate from school. While there she met Ray Dammon; he was attending a technical school with her friend's husband. Ray and Dorothy were married in the summer of 1957. If Ray had lived one more month, they would have been married 52 years. Their marriage was blessed with two sons.

Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Raymond III of San Francisco, California, and Paul (wife Kimberley Sue) of Albany; two grandchildren, Brandon Henderson (wife Jaleesa) of Salem, and Kaytlynn Rascon (husband Josh) of Harrisburg; and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Pauline Baldwin (son Steve and family, and son Doug), all of Stayton; and by her special niece, Donita Pierce (daughter of predeceased sister Charlene) (husband Mike and children), all of Tillamook. Also, many other nieces and nephews in the states of Arizona, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her younger sister, Charlene Sawyer, her brother-in-law, Rev. Charles Baldwin, and her nephew David Pritchard.

Instead of flowers, a donation to cancer research or Assembly of God Missionary Program is suggested.

Dorothy wrote her own obituary, but her family would most importantly like to thank the amazing staff at Brookdale Senior Living Heritage Plaza and the other many special friends she made there. Dorothy thrived at Brookdale Heritage Plaza and enjoyed nearly five years of new friendships and adventures that enriched her life beyond measure. Not only were all of you a blessing to Dorothy but you were also a blessing in her family's lives.

Dorothy was laid to rest on Saturday, May 21st at Albany's Willamette Memorial Gardens with a small gathering of family and friends present. Dorothy's "Home Going" Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 16th, 11 a.m. at HOPE Church Albany. We would like to extend an invitation to those who blessed Dorothy's life or were blessed by her or her family to join us for her "Home Going" Celebration followed afterward by food and fellowship.

