Dorothy Farmer

December 20, 1934 – December 1, 2020

Dorothy is survived by her spouse, John, of 69 years; two of her children; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by two of her children.

Dorothy worked for the Albany School District for 33 years. She and John loved to travel.

A private placement of Dorothy's cremated remains was held at Twin Oaks Mausoleum. Dorothy wished for no formal services. www.fisherfuneralhome.com