January 8, 1927 – February 13, 2023

Dorothy “Dot” Warwick passed away in Adair, OR on February 13, 2023 at the age of 96. She was born in Suver, Oregon on her grandparent’s farm, the last of six children born to John H. and Edna C. (Tom) Miller.

Dot lived most of her life in the Lebanon, OR area, graduating from Lebanon High School in 1946. She married Leon A. (Al) Warwick on June 14, 1946. They were married 50 years until his passing in 1996. They made their home in Lebanon before moving to Albany, OR in 1971 and finally settling in 1995 in Salem, OR.

Three daughters were born in the marriage, Pamela, Sandra, and Beckie. Dot spent many years working in law enforcement. She worked as a police/fire dispatcher for Lebanon Police Department from 1958-1965. In 1965 she became a Linn County Deputy Sheriff where she worked until her retirement in 1985.

Al & Dot spent many years in their RV traveling in the U.S. and Mexico with lifelong friends. She was a lifetime member of the Lebanon branch of the American Legion Auxiliary. Dot was an avid supporter of her grandchildren’s sports & performing arts. She loved Bingo and gardening. Dot continued traveling, celebrating milestones including cruises & her 90th birthday in Maui, HI with many family & friends. Her special place was the family beach house in Waldport.

Dot is survived by daughters Pamela Casey of Kirkland, WA; Sandra (Butch) Kelso of San Antonio, TX; and Beckie (Doug) Robertson of Lebanon, OR. She is also survived by grandchildren Chad McLeod; Cori McLeod; Hallie Smith; Shawn Kelso; Justin Robertson; Jordan Robertson; and Deanna Baley-Hyder. Great-grandchildren are Brittny Kunkle; Keith McLeod; Weston Graham; Emily Daniels; Ryan Cannon; Logan Kelso; Madeline Robertson; Jack Robertson; Kelli Butler; Kobe Baley; and Karson Baley. She is also survived by six great-great-grandchildren as well as bonus grandchildren.

Dot was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings Frances Grice; Virginia Hunkins; Louise Johnson; Jack Miller; and Richard Miller; as well as half-siblings Dale Millerl Kenneth Burnett; and Marguerite Weddle. Her son-in-law, Thomas Casey, also preceded her in death.

Fittingly, Dot passed away a few miles from her birthplace at Harmony Senior Living in Adair. The family appreciates the loving care extended to her the last six months of her life. She will be missed as the matriarch of the family and faithful friend. There will be no formal services and in lieu of flowers in of Dot’s work with abused children during her law enforcement career, the family requests donations to: Dala’s Blue Angels, 255 N. 5th St. Lebanon, OR 97355.