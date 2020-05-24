× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 26, 1928 – April 21, 2020

Dorothy Gibson or Dot as she was known to most, passed away peacefully at home in Lebanon on April 21, 2020.

Dot was born in Texas, but Oregon was always her home. She loved music, the great outdoors, gardening, crafting and just being home with her family. Christian faith kept her healthy and safe thru 91 years of life.

Dot was also an ardent patriot for this Country and the Military that protect it. Dot would say her greatest achievement in life is her family and she loved them all dearly. Dot is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Silas Jehu Gibson; four children, two sons, Bennie Delton Hardin and Silas Dudley Gibson both of Eugene, and two daughters, Evelyn Doraine (Gibson) Long and her husband Kermit Long of Lebanon and Sharon Gail Leezy and her husband James Leezy of San Diego, California.

Dot was grandmother to eight living grandchildren; Melissa Skaggs, Jennifer Hardin, Brooke Levins, Shayne Levins, Clare Cole, Joni Tilson, Dale Tilson Jr., and Devon Gibson. Dot had numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Dot was predeceased by her daughter Gwendolyn Abbott, a grandson Brian Tilson and a granddaughter Sandi Leezy.

Dorothy (Dot) Gibson was cremated and interned at Oakhill Cemetery in Eugene. Arrangements were made according to her wishes and carried out by her daughter and caregiver for the last year, Evelyn Long. A private graveside service was held May 13, 2020. A celebration of life will be held in the future, on a date yet to be announced. Rest now sweet Angel, you are truly home with our Lord and Savior.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Gibson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.