June 18, 1934 - March 5, 2023

Dorothy was born the 4th child of six to James and Vesta Cahill on June 18, 1934 in Mason City, Iowa.

Dorothy married Joe S. Hicks on Sept. 5, 1954. They spent their married life living in the Willamette Valley.

Together Joe and Dorothy had four children. Joe preceded her in death, as did a son, Robert.

She is survived by three children: Carma (Leo) Cantu of Palm Coast, Florida, Cheryl (Douglas) Fox of Albany, Donald (Sara) Hicks of Newnan, Georgia and daughter-in-law Brenda Hicks. She is also survived by a sister, Dolores Dudley of Albany and a brother, John (Jeanette) Cahill of Springfield, Oregon. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

According to her wishes, there will be no funeral.