September 8, 1934 – January 1, 2023

Dorothy (Frank) Snyder, 88, of Lebanon, Oregon, died Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Veneta, Oregon.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 20 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home in Lebanon, Oregon, followed by a Celebration of her Life at Brick Downtown Events, 796 S. Main St., Lebanon, Oregon.

She was born in Lebanon to Archie and Alice Frank. She attended Lebanon schools and graduated from LUHS in 1952. She married James L. Snyder in 1953 and were married until his death in 1995. She married Don Thoma in 2011 and were together until his death in 2011.

She is survived by her sons, Dan Snyder and his wife Jeannie of Eugene, and Rick Snyder, also of Eugene. Her oldest son, James K. Snyder, died in 1991. Also surviving her are 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to "Cure Alzheimer's Fund" at www.curealz.org or Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St. Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481, 781-237-3800.