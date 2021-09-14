Dorothy Alice Schram

July 28, 1941 - Sept 5, 2021

Dorothy Schram went to be with her high school sweetheart and husband of 48 years, Ron, on Sunday. A truly wonderful and loving wife, mother and grandmother left us peacefully surrounded by love and loved ones. Equally smart, beautiful, kind, generous, sarcastic, fierce and funny, she left this world - even in hard times - much better and brighter for being here.

Mom spent her whole life working hard on the farm in Scio and numerous other tough, physical jobs until, as an adult, she decided to go back to school, earn a degree and enter the professional workforce. She enjoyed working many years at Albany General Hospital where both her sons were born. Dorothy loved working in the hospital, helping people, and making friends with everyone. She knew no strangers.

Dorothy and Ron enjoyed a life of antique cars, car clubs, racing, raising animals on the farm, traveling, slot machines, following the Trailblazers, and raising a loving family. Through it all, good times and bad, mom taught us life's most powerful tool to get through was unconditional love. She used it to guide her way through life and help her thrive.

Dorothy is preceded in death by husband Ron; brothers Paul, Bob, Bud, and Ted; and sister Ruby.