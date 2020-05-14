× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 9, 1957 – May 8, 2020

Dorothy A. Scheffel passed away on May 8, 2020 in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Dorothy was born on November 9, 1957 in Lebanon, and grew up on a farm near Halsey. She was beloved by her family and she was family to a host of friends around the world.

Dorothy made home wherever she lived and delighted in creating beautiful spaces into which she welcomed everyone as family. She was an accomplished cook and introduced her Mennonite and eclectic international cooking to so many. She loved celebrating holidays as much as curling up to read, traveling the world, sailing, and diving. Dorothy lived out her faith and, as a leader, served selflessly and courageously, impacting and changing the lives of thousands. Her legacy lives on.

She began her international service with YWAM in Kenya, and then served for a quarter of a century with World Vision International in Somalia, South Sudan, the United States, Thailand, and Taiwan. In her many leadership roles, she made an incredible contribution to the global World Vision Partnership. Most recently she served as Vice President, Program Quality & Impact, International Programs Group, back with World Vision US, in Washington DC. Initially after returning to the States from Taiwan, she also worked for PACT International.